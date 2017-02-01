Kandi Burruss Talks Porsha Williams Lesbian Drama, Spills the Tea on What Really Went Down
The biggest questions every RHOA fan has had since the beginning of season 9 are about to be answered. Is Kandi Burruss an “undercover” lesbian? Did she and husband Todd Tucker have a threesome with Porsha Williams (or Porsha’s friend Shamea)?
