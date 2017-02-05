Black Twitter Drags Mike Pence for Honoring a White Man During Black History Month
Instead of honoring one of the pillars of black history like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or Rosa Parks, Pence felt it in his heart to shout out Abraham Lincoln.
Watch “The Quad” Season 1 Episode 1
BET's new series "The Quad" premiered Wednesday night (Feb. 1). "The Quad" follows the ambitious yet secretive life of Dr. Eva Fletcher, the newly elected president of Georgia A&M University,...
Did Donald Trump Really Rename Black History Month to African American History Month?
A White House official said Trump felt the term “black” was “outdated” and that African American was more appropriate.
Watch “Black Ink Crew” Season 5 Episode 4
"Black Ink Crew" Season 5 Episode 4 aired on VH1 Wednesday night (Feb. 1). Dutchess plans a 24-hour tattoo-a-thon at 113th, but a feud between Sky and Tiffany could ruin the...