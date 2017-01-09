Protesters Celebrate Dairy Queen Closure After Owner Called Woman & Her Children “Ni***rs”

News Caitlin Donovan -

Kim & Kanye Reunited With Beyoncé & Jay Z at Blue Ivy’s Birthday Party (Report)

Celebs Caitlin Donovan -
Thanks to Blue Ivy Carter and her 5th birthday, Beyoncé and Jay Z have reportedly reunited with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Odell Beckham Jr. Throws Temper Tantrum, Punches Hole in Wall After Giants’ Loss to Packers

Sports The Master Chief -
Odell Beckham Jr. (reportedly) showed his butt Sunday night (Jan. 8) after the New York Giants' devastating 13-38 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“People v. O.J. Simpson” Wins Golden Globe for Best TV Movie or Miniseries

Television Caitlin Donovan -
People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story murdered the competition at the Golden Globes and took home the big prize.

Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” Takes the Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy

Television Caitlin Donovan -
Atlanta may only be on its first season, but it still creamed the competition at the Golden Globes.
© 2006 - 2016 Gossip On This LLC