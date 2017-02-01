Watch Being Mary Jane Season 4 Episode 3

Television GOT TV -

Kandi Burruss Talks Porsha Williams Lesbian Drama, Spills the Tea on What Really Went Down

Television Devarrick Turner -
The biggest questions every RHOA fan has had since the beginning of season 9 are about to be answered. Is Kandi Burruss an “undercover” lesbian? Did she and husband Todd Tucker have a threesome with Porsha Williams (or Porsha’s friend Shamea)?

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Briefly Go Instagram Official, Caught Kissing During Romantic Italy Get Away

Celebs Devarrick Turner -
We’ve seen the paparazzi pics, but you know a celebrity relationship is never 100% real until its confirmed on social media. For a brief moment, Selena Gomez and The...

Twitter Has Nothing But Jokes After Kodak Black & Tyga Debut Interesting New Haircuts

Hip Hop Devarrick Turner -
Tyga and Kodak Black both got fresh haircuts recently that have baffled social media.

Kirk Franklin Opposes Trump’s “Muslim Ban” & Epically Shuts Down Twitter Troll in the Name of Jesus

Celebs Devarrick Turner -
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin may be a man of God, but one twitter troll learned very quickly that he is not the one to try.
© 2006 - 2016 Gossip On This LLC