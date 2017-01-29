Watch “The New Edition Story” Part 3

Watch “The New Edition Story” Part 2

The second of the three-part New Edition movie -- "The New Edition Story" -- aired on BET Wednesday night (Jan. 25). Part 2 of 3. Though New Edition becomes an R&B...

Watch “Star” Episode 5

"Star" Episode 5 aired on Fox Wednesday night (Jan. 25). The trio catches a glimpse of the local competition and decide to step up their game and revamp their style,...

Watch “Black Ink Crew” Season 5 Episode 3

"Black Ink Crew" Season 5 Episode 3 aired on VH1 Wednesday night (Jan. 25). Ceaser confronts his employees after learning that Kitty was jumped, Young Bae's furious about a rumor, and...

Watch “The New Edition Story” Part 1

The first of the three-part New Edition movie -- "The New Edition Story" -- aired on BET Tuesday night (Jan. 24). Part 1 of 3. The lives of five childhood...
