Kim & Kanye Reunited With Beyoncé & Jay Z at Blue Ivy’s Birthday Party (Report)
Thanks to Blue Ivy Carter and her 5th birthday, Beyoncé and Jay Z have reportedly reunited with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Odell Beckham Jr. Throws Temper Tantrum, Punches Hole in Wall After Giants’ Loss to Packers
Odell Beckham Jr. (reportedly) showed his butt Sunday night (Jan. 8) after the New York Giants' devastating 13-38 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
“People v. O.J. Simpson” Wins Golden Globe for Best TV Movie or Miniseries
People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story murdered the competition at the Golden Globes and took home the big prize.
Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” Takes the Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy
Atlanta may only be on its first season, but it still creamed the competition at the Golden Globes.