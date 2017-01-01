Two Men Shot Dead Following Meek Mill Performance in Connecticut, No Suspects in Custody

Hip Hop

WATCH: Ronda Rousey Knocked Out by Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds at UFC 207

Sports
Ronda Rousey was knocked out by Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds in her highly anticipated return at UFC 207. Watch Rousey's devastating loss here.

Drake & Jennifer Lopez Caught Kissing and Grinding at Prom-Themed Party, Couple Crowned King & Queen

Celebs
This Drake/Jennifer Lopez thing is really happening and the two can’t stop packing on the PDA.

T.I. Not Ready to Call It Quits, Rapper Reportedly Wants Tiny Back and is Fighting for His Marriage

Celebs
Just days after news broke Tiny had filed for divorce from her husband of six years, new reports suggest T.I. is fighting for his marriage and wants Tiny back.

Azealia Banks Reveals She’s Been Sacrificing Chickens for 3 Years, Shocks Twitter by Cleaning Blood-Stained Closet on Instagram

Celebs
Just when you thought 2016 or Azealia Banks couldn’t get any stranger, the rapper hits you with some good old fashioned witchcraft chicken sacrifices.
