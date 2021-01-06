45 SHARES Share Tweet

The rioter who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol during a siege on the building has been identified as Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran from San Diego and avid supporter of President Donald Trump.

Babbitt’s identity was revealed by San Diego news outlet KUSI News via her own husband, who confirmed her death, telling the news outlet that she was a “strong supporter of President Trump, and was a great patriot to all who knew her.”

Babbitt’s husband told KUSI that she had 14 years in the service and did four tours of duty.

Video shared via Twitter and YouTube captured the exact moment Babbitt was shot while trying to climb through the broken window of a door inside the Capitol among a large group of insurrectionists.

Another video, which aired live on television, showed the woman covered in blood as she was taken out of the building on a stretcher. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

The shooting happened outside of the House of Representatives chamber.

While it hasn’t been confirmed who pull the trigger, those who witnessed the fatal shooting have said that the woman was shot by a Capitol police officer.

There are some reports stating that she was shot in the neck, while others state she was shot in the chest.

Trump supporters are portraying Babbitt online as a martyr and her social media features retweets of a number of bogus conspiracy theories that President-elect Joe Biden stole the election from President Trump.

The day before she was fatally shot, Babbitt ironically tweeted: “Nothing will stop us…. they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light.”

Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light! — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) January 5, 2021

Babbitt’s Twitter page was also filled with references to Trump and QAnon (some of which have since been deleted).

“I will be in DC on the 6th! God bless America and WWG1WGA,” she wrote on Twitter, referencing QAnon.

She also wrote that the California governor had instituted “commie rule” and responded to a tweet criticizing Nancy Pelosi’s support of the $600 stimulus check, writing: “It is a smack to the gut for everyone of us … you think ppl are waking up yet? … THEY DONT GIVE A F**K ABOUT US … all they want is power and money … we must unite!”

She retweeted Georgia lawyer Lin Wood multiple times, and in December 2020, she wrote: “COVID IS A F***ING JOKE!” In September 2020, she wrote: “Trump 2020 landslide! Let freedom ring!”

Another woman wrote on Twitter: “Serious question: Has the government started a war against it’s own people?” Babbitt responded on December 20th: “We are not their ppl… they are owned-bought, paid for, enslaved… you can’t sell your soul to devil without a price. They chose, so have we. Dark to light! Let freedom ring and god bless America! God knows, god sees and he is incoming! Nothing can stop what is happening.”

Babbit, who used the Twitter handle CommonAshSense, also retweeted Wednesday morning—just hours before she and other Trump supporters stormed the Capitol—a “MUST BE DONE LIST before Congress meets today.”

It included: “[Mike Pence] must resign & thereafter be charged with TREASON” and “Chief Justice John Roberts must RESIGN.”

A man from New Jersey spoke to a journalist as an eyewitness of the fatal shooting.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO This guy was next to the woman shot and killed in cold blood by Capitol Hill Police. Could’ve been anyone, completely unacceptable!!! pic.twitter.com/dk0AneW3B9 — Assistant Groyper (@AsstGroyper) January 6, 2021

“We had stormed into the chambers inside, and there was a young lady who rushed through the windows. A number of police and Secret Service were saying get back, get down and get out of the way,” he said.

“She didn’t heed the call. As we kind of raced up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck. She fell back on me. She started to say she was fine, it’s cool. Then she started moving weird and blood was coming out of her neck and mouth and nose. I don’t know if she’s alive or dead anymore.”

The man added: “Riot police came in and started ushering us out with their sticks and stuff.”

Asked how he and the others were able to get into the Capitol, he said: “We tore through the scaffolding, through flashbangs and tear gas, and blitzed our way in through all of the chambers.

“Just trying to get into Congress and whoever we could get into and tell them we need some kind of investigation into this, and someone might be dead. That’s not the kind of government we can have.”

The man, who said he wasn’t injured, continued: “It could have been me. She went in first. This can not stand anymore… they don’t represent anybody. And now they will kill people. Police, Congressmen and women. They don’t care. They think we’re a joke. $2,000 checks were a joke to them.”

The rioters were protesting Congress’s certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Babbitt’s mother-in-law told a reporter that she was puzzled by her behavior.

“I really don’t know why she decided to do this,” the mother-in-law said.

BREAKING: Family confirms woman shot & killed at Capitol is Ashli Babbit. She owned a business in San Diego w/ her huband who did not come to DC. “I really dont know why she decided to do this,” her mother-in-law tells me. Police have not confirmed circumstances of shooting pic.twitter.com/OOYpNWpMLg — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 7, 2021

