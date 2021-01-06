UPDATE (6:23 P.M. ET): The woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol has died, Fox 5 D.C. reports.

A woman was reportedly shot in the neck inside the U.S. Capitol after thousands of rabid Donald Trump supporters stormed the building and breached the Senate chamber Wednesday (Jan. 6) to riot over the results of the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won.

Footage posted to social media showed the moment the shooting happened and another video, which aired live on television, shows the woman covered in blood as she’s taken out of the building on a stretcher.

NEW – DC police shot a woman in the neck. Now taken out on stretcher covered in blood. pic.twitter.com/fk3zvYyvXO

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1

The unidentified woman has been rushed to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Daily Mail reports:

The [rioters] breached the Senate chamber on Wednesday afternoon as senators were rushed from the room by Capitol Police.

They were heard banging on the doors of the House chamber and yelling outside as police officers rushed lawmakers out of the chamber and to safety.

There were reports of gun shots outside of the House as an armed stand off took place at the doors of the chamber.

“We’ve been given gas masks on the House floor. Tear gas has been used in the Rotunda,” wrote Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly on twitter.

Vice President Mike Pence, presiding in the Senate, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, presiding in the House, were removed from their respective chambers at the first hint of the breach for their own safety.

The [rioters] filled the rotunda, which sets below the dome of the Capitol and is filled with paintings depicting important scenes in the founding of the nation.

They also were seen marching through Statuary Hall, the room off the House chamber that is filled with statues of the nation’s founders and used for special ceremonies.

In the crypt of the Capitol, where George Washington was originally supposed to be buried, police and [rioters] clashed, fighting it out.

“We now have individuals that have breached the Capitol building. They are in the Rotunda area,” Capitol police said.

Trump urged his supporters to stay peaceful, in a tweet that came after they had breached the building.

At a rally earlier that morning, he had encouraged them to march on the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying the electoral college vote for Joe Biden.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” the president wrote.

But he did not tell them to leave.

U.S. Capitol Police used tear gas as hundreds of people were seen climbing the marble steps outside the building. They banged on the locked doors of the Capitol and smashed the glass in the doors.

One [rioter] jumped up on the dais, where the president of the Senate presides, and yelled: “Trump won that election.”

Several dozen [rioters] roamed the halls of the Capitol, yelling: “Where are they?”

Tear gas was being used by Capitol Police as [rioters] filled both the House and Senate side of the Capitol.

Another [rioter] in the Senate yelled: “Where’s Pence, show yourself!’

The chaos caused the Capitol to go on lock down and disrupted the certification of the electoral college vote that would cement Biden’s victory.

The images played out live on national television and on social media. One of the [rioters] tweeted a photo from Speaker Pelosi’s office, meaning the person made it to the center of the Capitol.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 6pm curfew for the city.