Big Sean and Jhené Aiko (collectively known as TWENTY88) are taking us all the way back to the 1990s in the nostalgic music video for their new single “Body Language,” which also features Ty Dolla $ign.

Via Rap-Up:

The nostalgic clip recreates iconic scenes from ’90s romantic dramas including Poetic Justice, Waiting to Exhale, Love Jones, and The Best Man. In the first Poetic Justice-inspired scene, Sean plays a postal worker like Tupac, while Jhené takes on Janet Jackson’s role. A scorned Jhené later sets her man’s car on fire like Angela Bassett in Waiting to Exhale.

The couple shows off their chemistry during a steamy makeout session before Jhené confesses to her sister about the sex, like Nia Long’s character Nina in Love Jones. “It was like his d**k just—talked to me,” she says.

The cinematic moments continue as Ty and Sean’s friends appear at a bachelor party straight out of The Best Man.