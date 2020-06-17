A White female cop has gone viral on social media after a video showed her having a full-on emotional breakdown after a recent visit to a McDonald’s because she had to wait for an Egg McMuffin that she ended up no longer wanted.

Dubbed “Officer Karen” and “Stacy McMuffin” by Twitter users, the policewoman—whose real name is said to be Stacey—breaks down into tears because she was afraid to eat her breakfast sandwich because it took too long to make and she couldn’t see it being made.

In other words, she was worried that someone had put something in her food because she’s a cop.

“I said ‘Don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it.’ It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone. Right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made.

I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays, but please, just give us a break. Please just give us a break. I don’t know how much more I can take. I have been in this for 15 years and I have never ever had such anxiety about waiting for McDonald’s drive-thru food. So please just have a heart and if you see an officer just tell them ‘Thank you.’ Because I don’t hear ‘Thank you’ enough anymore.”

Watch the clip for yourself below:

This comes after three NYPD cops claimed they ingested bleach because they believed their milkshakes at a Manhattan Shake Shack location had been poisoned. It was later determined that “no criminality” was done by any Shake Shack employees.

Still … following the recent tragic deaths of Rayshard Brooks at the hands of cops in Atlanta, George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cops, and of course, Breonna Taylor at the hands of Louisville police, social media has very little sympathy for a police officer crying over a damn breakfast sandwich.

Get a grip, Stacey!

Black people are out here DYING after interacting with your comrades, and you having to wait for a McMuffin that you wrongly assume has now been poisoned is what’s sending you over the edge? Good grief.

