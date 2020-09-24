Savior Mowry, the younger brother of Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tahj Mowry, is officially a married man!

Tavior, 27, tied the knot with his fiancée Zandy Fitzgerald Monday (Sep. 21) at the Graystone Quarry, a reclaimed rock quarry outside of Nashville.

“Mr. & Mrs. Mowry. 9.21.20. God is GOOD,” Tavior captioned a black-and-white photo on Instagram of the couple on their wedding day. “It’s SO LIT!!!”

Tavior’s bride also posted a black-and-white photo of the couple sharing a kiss on their big day, captioning it: “The Mowry’s. God writes the best stories.”

Zandy and Tavior, who is a football player and a musician, announced their engagement back in July after two years of dating.

“I always said ‘I want whoever I marry to love God more than He loves me’ because I knew if that was the case I would be loved well,” Zandy wrote on Instagram at the time.

“That prayer and many others were answered when @taviordontaemowry walked into my life. Two and a half years ago we ate ramen together as strangers and now we’re PREPARING TO GET MARRIED. What a ride.”

On their one-year anniversary in January 2019, Tavior celebrated the happy occasion with a post on IG, writing: “I am complete in Christ, but she is the overflow of my cup.

“A blessing that is beyond my highest expectations and one I gladly receive in it’s fullness. From the dried ink of pages past to the memories that await. I love you Z.”

