36 SHARES Share Tweet

Video footage has surfaced showing Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert groaning and rubbing his hands all over the microphones Monday (Mar. 9) at a press conference at Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City, Utah prior to him testing positive for COVID-19 aka coronavirus.

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert groaned and touched all microphones at a press conference before being ‘preliminary’ diagnosed with the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bbWU3qH06g — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2020

As we previously reported, thanks to Gobert’s diagnosis, tonight’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder in OKC was canceled and the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA season has been suspended indefinitely.