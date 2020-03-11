Video footage has surfaced showing Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert groaning and rubbing his hands all over the microphones Monday (Mar. 9) at a press conference at Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City, Utah prior to him testing positive for COVID-19 aka coronavirus.

As we previously reported, thanks to Gobert’s diagnosis, tonight’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder in OKC was canceled and the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA season has been suspended indefinitely.

