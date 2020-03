12 SHARES Share Tweet

The NBA has announced that the remainder of the 2019-2020 season has been put on hold after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result of Gobert’s positive test result, which was reported shortly before tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder in OKC, the rest of the Jazz players are currently being quarantined.

According to the NBA’s official statement, Gobert was NOT in the arena at the time of his diagnosis.