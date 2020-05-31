A guy in Los Angeles picked the wrong car to vandalize during Saturday’s protests in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports obtained video footage showing NBA star J.R. Smith beating the crap out of a man who allegedly smashed his car window during the city-wide demonstrations protesting police brutality after the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota cops.

The video shows the professional basketball player—who is currently a free agent—violently kicking the man several times in the head.

After delivering a final punch to the man’s face when the guy finally gets to his feet, J.R.’s friends can be seen stepping as the vandalizer runs off.

Before the footage surfaced, Smith took to social media to explain the attack so that people don’t get what happened misconstrued.

“I just want y’all to know right now before you all see this sh** somewhere else,” Smith explained on his Instagram story early Sunday morning (May 31).

“One of these little mothaf***ing white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f**king window in my truck. Broke my sh*t.””

JR Smith was protesting in Los Angeles and caught a White Boy breaking his window in his Trunk. He chased him down and whooped his ass ??? #GeorgeFloyd #Newark pic.twitter.com/sigLInqi7B — IM HERE TO TROLL (@SuckMaiDick) May 31, 2020

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player went on to say that his truck was parked in a residential area and away from stores that were being looted at the time.

He added that he beat the guy up not because he’s white, but because he messed with his truck.

“I chased him down and whooped his a**,” Smith said. “So if the footage come out and y’all see it, I chased him down and whooped his a**. He broke my window. This ain’t no hate crime. He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his ass whooped”