Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas had a wild run-in with his wife last month which involved her pointing a loaded gun to his head and her getting arrested.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the domestic altercation occurred on April 13th at an Austin, Texas AirBnB after Nina Thomas caught her husband, Earl, cheating with naked women.

Austin police arrived at the scene at 3:41 a.m. and witnessed the following:

“We observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle.”

Nina and Earl complied when police ordered them to the ground and police were able to get the full story of what happened.

Nina told police that she and Earl had an argument about his drinking earlier in the day. The confrontation ended when Earl was picked up by his brother, Seth Thomas, and the two left the premises.

Nina then logged into Earl’s Snapchat account and saw new videos of him with another woman. She used the social media account to pinpoint Earl’s location.

The scorned wife and two of her friends then traveled to the AirBnB location to confront Earl. They found the footballer and his brother surrounded by naked women.

At some point, Nina grabbed Earl’s pistol in order to “scare him” and one of her friends had a knife.

Video footage recorded by one of the women Earl was with shows Nina pointing the gun less than a foot away from Earl’s head. Her finger was clearly on the trigger.

Fortunately, Earl was able to wrestle the gun away from his wife before it was able to go off.

Nina told police that she had emptied the magazine before ever pointing the gun at Earl. However, what she did not know was that a bullet was in the gun’s chamber.

One of the women caught with Earl and Seth also told police that Nina had pointed and threatened them with the gun, yelling: “I got something for all you hoes!”

Nina was charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her friends were charged as well.

Nina’s attorney Jonathan Goins denied the allegations against his client.

“I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name.”

Earl Thomas’ agents warned him about TMZ’s report before it was actually published and he issued a statement via Instagram which has since been deleted.

“It’s really not anybody’s businesses. It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But, instead of talking about us, just keep us in y’all prayers. “Stuff like this happens bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it don’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. “We’ve been talking. I’ve been seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers.”

#Ravens safety Earl Thomas says there will be a report coming out tomorrow on TMZ regarding a domestic incident with his wife. He doesn't give much information but wanted to get ahead of the story. Video via his IG…pic.twitter.com/8xE6UdKHpz — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 7, 2020

Earl and Nina got married in 2016. Ciara and Russell Wilson attended the wedding.

Earl—who just turned 31 today—is a Super Bowl champion and a 7-time Pro Bowl Defensive back.