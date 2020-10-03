5 SHARES Share Tweet

Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus.

His diagnosis comes ahead of the New England Patriots’ game Sunday (Sep. 4) against the Kansas City Chiefs, which Newton will not be playing in.

Breaking: Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per @AdamSchefter and @FieldYates. pic.twitter.com/4DeiZiHLI0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2020

The Patriots released the following statement shortly after the news broke:

“Late last night, we received notice that Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19. We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

