John Wall issued an apology Sunday (Sep. 13) after he was seen throwing up gang signs in a video that went viral on social media over the weekend.

“First and foremost I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and all of those that have always supported me,” Wall wrote on Twitter, adding: “I made a mistake, something I regret. I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and more importantly off the court.”

The video, which went viral early Sunday morning, started off with Wall and another person flipping the camera off before Wall is seen flashing gang signs.

Wall was also seen showing off a red bandana in the video, possibly signifying that he is either part of or highly affiliated with the Bloods gang.

The five-time NBA All-Star has been called out before for throwing up hand gestures, particularly on the court during games in both 2011 and 2015.

Wall is a 10-year veteran but hasn’t played in an NBA game since December 2018, having battled a variety of injuries and setbacks in the following year and a half, including an Achilles injury he suffered in February 2019.

A former number one overall draft pick, Wall is currently in the middle of a four-year, $170 million contract extension with the Washington Wizards.

