Back in June, it was reported that NBA superstar Kyrie Irving had made it known that was not in support of the league’s plan to restart the season in Orlando, Florida because he wanted to focus on systemic racism and racial injustice amid the Black Lives Matter protests going on in the country in the wake of rampant police killings across the country. (Not to mention, we are in the middle of a pandemic.)

“I don’t support going into Orlando,” Irving reportedly said in a conference call with over 80 fellow NBA players, including Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. “I’m not with the systematic racism and the bulls**t. Something smells a little fishy.”

Shams Charania of The Athletic also reported that Irving said that he’s “willing to give up everything” for social reform.

Since then, the NBA decided to resume the season in what is now known as the “NBA Bubble.”

But now that the league has decided to postpone upcoming playoff games amid protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Twitter is pointing out that Kyrie Irving made this call a long time ago and deserves an apology from everyone who said he was wrong and crazy for wanting to outright cancel the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Do you think Kyrie Irving deserves an apology?

 

