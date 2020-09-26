Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was mocked on social media for naming Tupac Shakur the “best rapper alive” … even though he’s been dead for 24 years.

During an interview at the NAACP’s virtual convention Friday (Sep. 25), CNN commentator Angela Rye asked Harris who she considered to be the “best rapper alive.”

“Tupac,” Harris replied before Rye reminded her that the West Coast icon had passed away more than two decades ago.

“He’s not alive. You said, ‘He lives on,'” Rye said, trying to save face for Harris.

“But not alive,” Harris said. “I know, I keep doing that.”

Tupac has famously been the subject of conspiracy theories suggesting that he faked his own death when he was fatally shot in Las Vegas in September 1996, which Rye jokingly referenced.

“Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on; I’m with you,” she laughed.

After the former San Francisco district attorney struggled to name a living rapper—”There’s so many, you know? There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane”—she eventually passed on the question.

“That was not supposed to be a stumper,” Rye added.

Social media users clowned Harris for her response to the question, with one writing on Twitter: “Can’t take this level of cringe for the next 2 months please stop asking her these questions.”

“She should have just said she’s not up on today’s rappers and she likes more old school and left it at that,” wrote another.

See more Twitter reactions below:

