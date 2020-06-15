6 SHARES Share Tweet

19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau has reportedly been found dead a little over a week after she went missing in Tallahassee, Florida.

The City of Tallahassee Police Department reported Sunday morning (Jun. 14) that two bodies were found near a roadside just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday night (Jun. 13) while police were investigating a missing persons case.

Though officials have not released the names of the deceased, friends and family of Salau have confirmed via social media that one of the bodies found by police was hers.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that there was another missing person case in the area of a 75-year-old AARP volunteer named Victoria Sims, and she has since been identified by WCTV as the second homicide victim.

Police said they have a suspect in custody and there is “no more information is available at this time.”

They said the deaths have been turned over the TPD’s Violent Crime Unit and are being investigated as homicides.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Salau was last seen on June 6th, the day she wrote a series of disturbing messages on Twitter.

Just hours before she disappeared, Salau tweeted that a man had molested her that morning.

“Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave,” she wrote.

The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions.”

She continued: “He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street. I entered his truck only because I carry anything to defend myself not even a phone (which is currently at the church) and I have poor vision. I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.

“When we arrived at his house he offered me a shower and I thanked him and shower and he gave me a change of clothes. He exposed himself to me by peeing with the bathroom open obviously knowing I was out of it.

“I told him about a sexual assault situation that happened to me in March involving Ivan a 32 year old Ghanaian man who currently schools at FAMU and lives at 211 Jakes and Patterson (I am currently 19 years old) who tried to force me to give him oral sex and then continued to [harass] me thru text and knocking at my door for days.”

She went on: “Going back to the situation that happened to me this morning, I did not fall asleep. He then asked me if I wanted a massage at this moment his roommate who was in the house was asleep. I was laying on my stomach trying to calm myself down from severe ptsd.

“He started touching my back and rubbing my body using my body until he climaxed and then went to sleep. Before I realized what happened to me I looked over and his clothes were completely off. Once I saw he was asleep I escaped from the house and started walking from Richview Road to anywhere else.

“All of my belongings my phone my clothes shoes are all assumably at the church where I’ve been trying to track since I sought spiritual guidance/refuge. I will not be silent. Literally wearing this man’s clothes right now DNA all over me because I couldn’t locate his house the moment I called the police because I couldn’t see.”

Possibly describing her alleged attacker, she added in a separate follow-up tweet: “Mid 40’s lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck.”

A number of people replied to her Twitter thread offering help and asking whether she was OK. But she never responded and those tweets would end up being among the last messages she posted before she went missing and was later found dead.

After she went missing, police and community members teamed up to look for her, with the non-profit Tallahassee Community Action Agency conducting a search party last Wednesday night (Jun. 10).

The group reportedly searched for hours, carrying flashlights and asking medics to join them in case they found her hurt. They also started a social media campaign sharing “Have you seen me?” fliers and photos of Salau.

Jesula Jeannot, a 21-year-old protest organizer who said she knew Salau through protests told The Tallahassee Democrat that Salau’s random disappearing had left her very shaken.

Prior to going missing, Salau had spoken out at recent protests and carried signs demanding justice for black lives who have been lost to police brutality and systemic racism.

She was particularly vocal about the recent police killing of black trans man Tony McDade, who was fatally shot in an apartment complex by a TPD officer.

activist Oluwatoyin Salau was missing since June 6, after disturbing tweets detailing a sexual assault that had taken place that day. it has been reported that her body has been found. WHAT HAPPENED TO TOYIN? SAY HER NAME #JusticeforToyin pic.twitter.com/76PM2PJEjk — zo (@kurtzobain) June 15, 2020

Police said McDade was a suspect in a fatal stabbing and he pointed a gun at them before he was shot. They also said they found a bloody knife at the scene.

“I don’t want their names gone in vain,” Salau said at one protest, referring to McDade, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and countless others.

The sad news of Oluwatoyin Salau’s death drew a huge reaction on social media, with “RIP Toyin” and #JusticeForToyin becoming trending topics on Twitter as social media paid tribute to her and expressed their grief over the tragedy.

Say her name. Oluwatoyin Salau None of us are free until we are all free, none of us are safe until we are all safe. In her last days a man took advantage of her, days later she was found dead by the Roadside. Until I stop breathing I will never stop fighting for women. RIP pic.twitter.com/G3V8gmUK3E — Gorilla Grip Super Soaker (@kimbaakop3) June 15, 2020

Everybody just take a moment to be sad. Don’t run from it. Feel it and let it fuel you to keep fighting. RIP Toyin. You were a fighter. — ??TPD & JSO (@KeemTheDreem) June 15, 2020

sexually assaulted twice on the same day by different black men and then killed. she spent her last hours alone, scared, and confused. i'm angry and depressed at the same time. rip toyin. — elie saab stan account ? (@goldtoned) June 15, 2020

I hate the fact that black women fight to protect the world yet nobody fights to protect black women. RIP Toyin ? https://t.co/OxOnv25HIj — K**** Thee ACTUAL Stallion (@GapToothGinny) June 15, 2020

RIP Toyin. Stop killing Black women that are on the frontline for justice Stop killing black women PERIOD. Did way too much to lose her life like this. Rest in Power? pic.twitter.com/SifYVSBEhV — ki (@kijanaaaaaa) June 15, 2020

the world has failed black women again again and again when is it gonna stop we lost this beautiful soul PROTECT BLACK WOMEN RIP Toyin ?? pic.twitter.com/PSVCOHKnHw — #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@cheryblm) June 15, 2020

If her death doesn’t anger you to your very core, you need to reflect. RIP Toyin. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/waX9SbMa8b — c. (@museofidentity) June 15, 2020

The fact that a black man used this moment, these protests that catered to their lives in every fucking way imaginable, to sexually abuse, sexually harass, and murder this young girl who I am only a year ahead of is disgusting. I could cry. I'm so heartbroken. RIP Toyin. pic.twitter.com/8gTQFYhwTd — City Girl's Boat (@blacklyamerican) June 15, 2020

rip toyin. she will rest in peace and never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/OcoKjGon7Y — ?syd ?? 46 ACAB!! (@zoomfield) June 15, 2020

The most disrespected person in America is black women , the most unprotected person in America is black women, the most neglected person in America is the black women!.-malcom x RIP Toyin #JusticeForToyin #BlackWomenLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/FrrHuFc8qQ — #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@cheryblm) June 15, 2020

My heart is absolutely broken over Oluwatoyin. She didn’t deserve this, neither did Breonna, neither did Sandra, neither did George, neither did the hundreds of black people who are murdered in cold blood. We need to support this movement till change and after change. RIP Toyin. — ? (@randomcevans) June 15, 2020

look at how beautiful and lively toyin was!! she was brave enough share the fact that she had been sexually assaulted & to use her voice for protesting yet she still got treated so shitty. it’s heartbreaking & i’m so tired of it. she deserved better. say her name #JusticeForToyin pic.twitter.com/jnuYbfnSAP — ti’ana ? (@tianawells1911) June 15, 2020