19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau has reportedly been found dead a little over a week after she went missing in Tallahassee, Florida.

The City of Tallahassee Police Department reported Sunday morning (Jun. 14) that two bodies were found near a roadside just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday night (Jun. 13) while police were investigating a missing persons case.

Though officials have not released the names of the deceased, friends and family of Salau have confirmed via social media that one of the bodies found by police was hers.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that there was another missing person case in the area of a 75-year-old AARP volunteer named Victoria Sims, and she has since been identified by WCTV as the second homicide victim.

Police said they have a suspect in custody and there is “no more information is available at this time.”

They said the deaths have been turned over the TPD’s Violent Crime Unit and are being investigated as homicides.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Salau was last seen on June 6th, the day she wrote a series of disturbing messages on Twitter.

Just hours before she disappeared, Salau tweeted that a man had molested her that morning.

“Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave,” she wrote.

The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions.”

She continued: “He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street. I entered his truck only because I carry anything to defend myself not even a phone (which is currently at the church) and I have poor vision. I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.

“When we arrived at his house he offered me a shower and I thanked him and shower and he gave me a change of clothes. He exposed himself to me by peeing with the bathroom open obviously knowing I was out of it.

“I told him about a sexual assault situation that happened to me in March involving Ivan a 32 year old Ghanaian man who currently schools at FAMU and lives at 211 Jakes and Patterson (I am currently 19 years old) who tried to force me to give him oral sex and then continued to [harass] me thru text and knocking at my door for days.”

She went on: “Going back to the situation that happened to me this morning, I did not fall asleep. He then asked me if I wanted a massage at this moment his roommate who was in the house was asleep. I was laying on my stomach trying to calm myself down from severe ptsd.

“He started touching my back and rubbing my body using my body until he climaxed and then went to sleep. Before I realized what happened to me I looked over and his clothes were completely off. Once I saw he was asleep I escaped from the house and started walking from Richview Road to anywhere else.

“All of my belongings my phone my clothes shoes are all assumably at the church where I’ve been trying to track since I sought spiritual guidance/refuge. I will not be silent. Literally wearing this man’s clothes right now DNA all over me because I couldn’t locate his house the moment I called the police because I couldn’t see.”

Possibly describing her alleged attacker, she added in a separate follow-up tweet: “Mid 40’s lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck.”

A number of people replied to her Twitter thread offering help and asking whether she was OK. But she never responded and those tweets would end up being among the last messages she posted before she went missing and was later found dead.

After she went missing, police and community members teamed up to look for her, with the non-profit Tallahassee Community Action Agency conducting a search party last Wednesday night (Jun. 10).

The group reportedly searched for hours, carrying flashlights and asking medics to join them in case they found her hurt. They also started a social media campaign sharing “Have you seen me?” fliers and photos of Salau.

Jesula Jeannot, a 21-year-old protest organizer who said she knew Salau through protests told The Tallahassee Democrat that Salau’s random disappearing had left her very shaken.

Prior to going missing, Salau had spoken out at recent protests and carried signs demanding justice for black lives who have been lost to police brutality and systemic racism.

She was particularly vocal about the recent police killing of black trans man Tony McDade, who was fatally shot in an apartment complex by a TPD officer.

Police said McDade was a suspect in a fatal stabbing and he pointed a gun at them before he was shot. They also said they found a bloody knife at the scene.

“I don’t want their names gone in vain,” Salau said at one protest, referring to McDade, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and countless others.

The sad news of Oluwatoyin Salau’s death drew a huge reaction on social media, with “RIP  Toyin” and #JusticeForToyin becoming trending topics on Twitter as social media paid tribute to her and expressed their grief over the tragedy.

MORE STORIES LIKE THISMORE FROM AUTHOR