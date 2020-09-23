Protesters have taken to the streets of Louisville after the Jefferson County grand jury announced their decision to charge just ONE officer, Brett Hankison, with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment … not for killing Breonna Taylor, but for bullets that entered neighboring apartments.

A couple of recently emerged videos show a group of protesters unloading riot shields, signs and other supplies form a Uhaul truck, while other videos show a large group of protesters marching down the street chanting “burn it down!” and “f**k those racist a** police!”

Another video shows protesters urging motorists to not even attempt to go down any downtown streets. “Ain’t nobody going anywhere today,” one can be heard saying.

Louisville was preemptively placed on lockdown and a state of emergency was declared in advance of Wednesday’s announcement, as authorities predicted widespread unrest in the city similar to the protests that have sprung up nationwide since May following Taylor’s death and the police killing of George Floyd.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.

MORE STORIES LIKE THISMORE FROM AUTHOR