16 SHARES Share Tweet

Protesters have taken to the streets of Louisville after the Jefferson County grand jury announced their decision to charge just ONE officer, Brett Hankison, with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment … not for killing Breonna Taylor, but for bullets that entered neighboring apartments.

A man just nearly pulled his gun in reaction. Crowd had to stop him. Louisville is on edge pic.twitter.com/R0WxTQQ8EO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

A couple of recently emerged videos show a group of protesters unloading riot shields, signs and other supplies form a Uhaul truck, while other videos show a large group of protesters marching down the street chanting “burn it down!” and “f**k those racist a** police!”

Another video shows protesters urging motorists to not even attempt to go down any downtown streets. “Ain’t nobody going anywhere today,” one can be heard saying.

More of the Uhaul riot shield transport. May be more efficient than the Black Lives Matter Snack Van, higher capacity & fewer windows at risk of being smashed #Louisville #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/3RX8PNDy1b — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

“We didn’t get it, burn it down!” The crowd continues to grow out here in Louisville this afternoon #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/m4nHrbPvJC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Calls to shut the highway down as the crowd continues to mobilize #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/R71aqiMp8u — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Hundreds are now marching through Louisville. Many are extremely upset with the decision and lack of manslaughter or murder charges #BreonnaTaylor #Louisville pic.twitter.com/tgcu8tmI1q — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Protesters have organized a full front line now as they move through the streets #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/WHmiwVM2DU — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

“No one is to cross in front of the Black women” Protesters have grouped the front lines by race and gender, with a line of Black women, followed by a line of Black men, followed by everyone else #Louisville #BLM #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/rdWsxBFWFm — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Massive crowd on the move now through the neighborhoods of east Louisville #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/sKUV0WBOf2 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Louisville was preemptively placed on lockdown and a state of emergency was declared in advance of Wednesday’s announcement, as authorities predicted widespread unrest in the city similar to the protests that have sprung up nationwide since May following Taylor’s death and the police killing of George Floyd.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.