This is the face of a murderer.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s mugshot was released Friday night (May 29) just hours after the killer cop was arrested for murder in the death of George Floyd.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said that Chauvin, 44, of Oakdale, was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension early Friday afternoon around 11:45 a.m.

There had been speculation that Chauvin had fled the state to a home in Florida due to protesters gathering outside his home in Oakdale, however, Harrington said he was arrested in Minneapolis.

Chauvin faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges for his role in Floyd’s death. He’s being held in the Ramsey County Jail.

Earlier this week, a video went viral showing Chauvin using his knee to pin Floyd—an unarmed black man who was under arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill—down to the ground.

The video goes on for about 10 minutes as Floyd spends the first few minutes begging for his life and saying “I can’t breathe” before he goes unconscious. He was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin and the three other officers directly involved with the fatal arrest—Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng—were fired on Tuesday (May 28), the day after the incident, and the day the footage of the arrest went viral.

So far, Chauvin has been the only one charged in Floyd’s death, however, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the other three former cops are “under investigation” and he “anticipates” charges for them as well.

A criminal complaint released Friday afternoon explains what went down on Monday (May 25) when Floyd was killed: