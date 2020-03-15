24 SHARES Share Tweet

Florida politician Andrew Gillum has some ‘splainin’ to do after he was found in a South Beach Hotel room with a man who overdosed on crystal meth who is said to be a gay porn star and escort.

Gillum, a former mayor of Tallahassee, was found vomiting and intoxicated with a man named Travis Dyson, who reportedly identifies himself as a “pornstar performer.”

Dyson went by the name Brodie Scott on his profile on the gay escort site RentMen, where he described services he offered including “gay massage.”

He shared on the now-deleted profile: “I like kissing and foreplay … lots of kissing and foreplay. I enjoy my nipple rings lightly played with. Mutual touch and intimacy goes a long way.”

His profile also read: “If it is a dating atmosphere you desire, I definitely have an eclectic taste for dates. I don’t only enjoy one type of fun … but the type of fun we have is definitely up to you. Let’s have fun.”

According to a police report obtained by the Miami New Times, Gillum—a Democrat and gubernatorial candidate who lost to Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018—was found “under the influence of an unknown substance” in a room in the Mondrian South Beach hotel just after midnight Friday (Mar. 13).

Dyson reportedly rented the room on behalf of a third man, 56-year-old Aldo Mejias, who arrived at the hotel shortly after 11 p.m. and found Dyson and Gillum inside the room extremely intoxicated.

Mejias said after Dyson opened the hotel room door for him, he immediately collapsed on the bed, while Gillum was in the bathroom vomiting.

When Mejias noticed that Dyson was vomiting on the bed and having trouble breathing, he called 911 and started administering CPR.

When first responders arrived, they tried to speak to Gillum, but he was too inebriated to respond, officials said.

Dyson, who appeared to be suffering from cardiac arrest, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what cops believed was a suspected drug overdose.

First responders later returned to the hotel for a welfare check on Gillum, who was, at that point, stable and had normal vital signs. He went home without incident and no charges were filed.

Police also said they found three baggies of “suspected crystal meth” on “both the bed and floor of the hotel room.”

Gillum later apologized in a statement, saying he’d “had too much to drink,” but he insisted he was drug-free.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” he said.

“I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

Andrew Gillum has been married to his wife, R. Jai Gillum, since 2009 and the couple have three children together.