Do you guys remember when a bunch of people got arrested for licking cartons of ice cream and putting them back into the freezer at supermarkets?

Well, a 24-year-old Texas man was sentenced to jail on Wednesday (Mar. 4) for doing just that.

D’Adrien L’Quinn Anderson is now facing 30 days in jail, 180 days probation over two years, and over $2,500 in fines and restitution after he posted a video of himself giving a carton of Blue Bell ice cream a big old lick at a Walmart before putting it back on the shelf.

The incident actually took place last August, and at the time, Anderson told reporters that the reason he did the stunt was because he wanted to go viral on the internet.

After performing the stunt that would land him in jail months later, Anderson at least had the decency to go back and purchase the carton he defiled.

When confronted by the police, he was able to show them a receipt of his purchase. However, by that point, the video had already been shared on social media, and Walmart was forced to throw out all of the remaining ice cream in the freezer because of health concerns, which cost Blue Bell $1,565.

While it may have been a harmless stunt in Anderson’s mind, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office didn’t see it that way.

“Anderson’s actions caused public concerns about the safety and quality of consumer products offered for public consumption, impacted Blue Bell consumer confidence, and caused the company financial loss,” they said in a statement. “This type of activity will not be tolerated.”

Anderson, who regularly posts videos on Facebook and Instagram, has amassed over 125,000 views in his attempt to become social media famous.

However, it might be a while before he posts again, because he started serving his 30-day stint in jail immediately after being sentenced.