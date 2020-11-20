5 SHARES Share Tweet

While Boosie Badazz did go under the knife after getting shot in the leg, contrary to reports, surgeons did NOT remove his foot (or his leg), and he’s already home from the hospital recovering.

TMZ reports:

Our sources say Boosie had a procedure to remove bullet fragments, and he had some screws put in to make sure his foot properly heals. Boosie has diabetes, which led to speculation about potential amputation, but we’re told the only medical decisions in relation to his diabetes had to do with his pre-surgery diet. Our sources say Boosie and his docs had to hammer out a diet to make sure he would be fine while under anesthesia, and Boosie ended up taking 24 hours to decide if he even wanted the procedures done.

As was previously reported, Boosie was shot in the leg last weekend in Dallas, just days after his friend and collaborator Mo3 was killed there in a fatal shooting.

Sources say Boosie was released from the hospital Tuesday (Nov. 17) and he’s currently resting at home, but still in a lot of pain because the gunshot wound is near his knee.

It’s going to take him at least six weeks to recover, but hey … at least he still has both of his legs!

