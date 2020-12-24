Lil Boosie can’t catch a break in 2020.

Just last month, the rapper was shot in the leg after attending a vigil for his artist Mo3 who was gunned down on a Dallas Highway.

Following the shooting, Boosie underwent a medical procedure to remove bullet fragments from his leg and has been in a wheelchair since.

Though he is currently confined to the wheelchair, Boosie has still been doing shows and has been in good spirits.

However, now the rapper has a whole new problem and is in urgent need of diabetes medication.

Boosie took to IG to ask anyone in the Atlanta area who had the medicine to DM his business manager. Boosie also made it clear he is willing to pay for the meds.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJI69qHjqo-/

Boosie was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a child and has suffered from the disease since. He takes insulin to help treat the disease.

Prayers up for Boosie … much like everyone else, this year has been a real crazy one for him.

