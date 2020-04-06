26 SHARES Share Tweet

Incarcerated rapper YNW Melly is begging a judge to release him from prison because he feels like he’s dying from coronavirus.

The Florida rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, recently filed court docs claiming the Florida rapper, who is behind bars while awaiting his double murder trial and recently tested positive for coronavirus, is having trouble breathing and suffering from severe chills, headaches and body aches.

Cohen said in the court docs, obtained by TMZ, that Melly currently weighs 114 pounds and hasn’t been closely monitored by medical personnel every hour as they’re supposed to be doing.

Cohen said Melly is also being housed in a cell with another inmate who also tested positive for COVID-19, and he’s afraid that he could become even sicker “if the virus can be mutated or passed reoccurring between individuals.”

Cohen also claims that the jail is ill-prepared for a pandemic of this type considering “they have not given them masks, or cleaning supplies that would be beneficial regarding his recovery,” which “is against all recommendations of the Surgeon General and CDC.”

Melly is asking the judge to release him from prison and place him on house arrest so that he be treated at a real medical facility, and he’s willing to foot the bill for everything.

YNW Melly is currently being held in Broward County Jail in Florida after he was arrested in February 2019 and charged in the double murder of his two friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

The 20-year-old rapper is accused of shooting and killing the men in a vehicle then staging the scene to look like a drive-by with the help of his friend, YNW Bortlen.

Melly was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, while Bortlen is facing the same charge, as well as two counts of accessory after the fact.

Melly has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces the death penalty if convicted.