NBA player Jamal Murray is apologizing after an NSFW video was published from his official Instagram account.

The Denver Nuggets guard became the No. 1 trend on Twitter early Sunday morning (Mar. 22) after a video showing a woman believed to be his girlfriend Harper Hempel performing oral sex on him was posted on his IG Stories late Saturday night.

After the video was promptly removed, as well as his entire Instagram account, Murray took to Twitter to address the situation.

“First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans,” he wrote. “My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks.”

Prior to Murray’s IG account being deleted, a series of extremely random posts were posted on his Stories, making the whole situation even more strange and adding weight to his “My bad, I got hacked y’all” explanation.

But some people aren’t buying Murray’s “I was hacked” story.

Whether or not folks believe Murray, the fact that a video showing him getting dome was posted on his verified Instagram account during the NBA’s suspension due to coronavirus caused him to become the butt of many jokes on Twitter.

Before this, Jamal Murray went viral on social media over this clip of him playing the piano while practicing social distancing.