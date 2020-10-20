9 SHARES Share Tweet

After taking a look at Joe Biden’s alleged tax plan, 50 Cent says he’s endorsing Donald Trump for president in the upcoming 2020 election.

The rapper turned actor/TV producer took to Instagram Monday afternoon, writing alongside a screenshot from the CNBC program Power Lunch showing Biden’s alleged tax plan for some states:

“WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind.”

50 Cent previously criticized Trump for failing to protect the United States from the coronavirus, however, it seems as though Biden’s tax plan made him change his mind about the President.

It’s important to note that Biden’s tax plan would only apply to people who make more than $400,000 per year.

50 Cent joins a number of other celebrities who have endorsed Trump for a second term in office, including Kid Rock, Roseanne Barr, Kirstie Alley, Scott Baio, Jon Voight and more.

