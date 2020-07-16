25 SHARES Share Tweet

Terry Crews is back with another hot take about racism.

In response to Nick Cannon going viral for the comments he made on his podcast that were deemed “anti-Semitic” and resulted in him being dropped by ViacomCBS, Crews took to Twitter to basically say “toldja so!”

If you’ll remember, Crews caught backlash last month after he said: “defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy.”

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

In response to the backlash, Crews posted at the time: “I was not saying Black supremacy exists because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together—bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all.”

Crews also reiterated his tweets during his appearance on the daytime talk show The Talk and noted that he’s been shamed and called an “Uncle Tom” for having a different outlook on race and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’ve been called all kinds of things, like an Uncle Tom,” he said. “Simply because I’m successful, simply because I worked my way out of Flint, Michigan.”

Now, he’s circling back to his original statement about “Black supremacy” in response to Nick Cannon’s comments.

Using his own words, Crews captioned a clip of Nick Cannon’s controversial podcast interview, which Crews said was rooted in the “Black supremacy” ideology he warned against.

“We have to include this white voice, this Hispanic voice, this Asian voice. We have to include it RIGHT NOW, because if we don’t … it’s going to slip into something we are really not prepared for,” Crews posted, quoting himself. “Terry Crews ‘THE TALK interview’ June 16th, 2020,'” he added.

In reaction to Crews’ tweet, one Twitter user told the actor: “You going so hard against Nick Cannon, but when you fall, NO BLACK PERSON will have your back. Watch.”

You going so hard against nick cannon, but when you fall, NO BLACK PERSON will have your back. Watch — Mikeroberts422 (@mikeroberts422) July 15, 2020

Crews’ response?

“When I was young, I was never afraid of the KKK… It was people like you. The threats, the intimidation, discouraging free thought, and ‘the insult of acting white.’ My heart breaks because your behavior only reveals you don’t know how powerful you are.”

When I was young, I was never afraid of the KKK… It was people like you. The threats, the intimidation, discouraging free thought, and “the insult of acting white”. My heart breaks because your behavior only reveals you don’t know how powerful you are. https://t.co/vgJU9TCgmZ — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 15, 2020

In other words:

Crews’ comments echo a similar statement he made during an appearance Roland Martin Unfiltered following another controversial tweet in which he said: “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

On RMU, Crews said that while he loves Black people and actually supports the Black Lives Matter movement (Ed. Note: We can’t tell!), he’s allowed to have his own opinion.

He also argued that progress has to include all people, not just Black Americans, despite the fact that BLM protests all over the world have largely consisted of people of color along with white allies.

Even so, Crews insisted: “This is like a third reconstruction, and this reconstruction has to include every voice in America. Everybody has to be included.”

He added: “It should be okay for Black people to be different and have other views. In our community, you have to be one way, swinging, fighting, and punching, and I am not that dude.”

He went on: “First of all, I was never scared of the KKK growing up. You know who I was scared of? I was scared of that gang member. I was scared of that drug dealer that I had to walk through to get my school through everyday.”

