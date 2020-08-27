Terry Crews has his tap-dancing shoes laced up real tight today!

The actor who has now become best known for his c**ntastic social media statements has become a trending topic on Twitter once again, this time thanks to a tweet where he called for a boycott of the popular Atlanta strip club Magic City.

“BOYCOTT MAGIC CITY,” the actor turned professional tap dancer wrote. He also added” the hashtag “#blacklovematters” to the post, because of course, he did.

BOYCOTT MAGIC CITY#blacklovematters — terry crews (@terrycrews) August 27, 2020

At this point, it seems like Terry Crews is determined to be on the wrong side of history. While the rest of the country is reeling from another unarmed Black man being brutally shot by police, the host of “America’s Got Talent” has chosen to put his focus on boycotting a strip club.

Crews’ inspiration behind the tweet isn’t completely known, however, it can be assumed that he’s taking a thinly veiled shot at the NBA strike and other peaceful protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, something that Crews does not support, as he feels the organization promotes “Black Supremacy” (whatever that is).

Black Twitter has peeped game, and they’re eating him alive for it, and rightfully so. Check out the responses to Crews’ tweet below:

#JacobBlake is in a hospital fighting for his life. 2 people were murdered by a 17-year-old white supremacists in #Kenosha#BreonnaTaylor‘s murderers have yet to be arrested. NBA players are boycotting games as a statement against injustice. You talking about #MagicCity? https://t.co/ZKP2HnWLSu — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 27, 2020

See Terry, the white man approves. You've done well! pic.twitter.com/xpXxVYYiDQ — Brian Smith (@Bcove4Life) August 27, 2020

He’s the black friends ya’ll always say ya’ll have after saying “im not a racist” lol — my mans’n em?? (@leonori11) August 27, 2020

The black delegation proposes a trade to the white delegation. Terry Crews for Max Kellerman pic.twitter.com/T20rmQnORC — Winston A. Marshall ?? SWAGathon2020 (@TheSwaggyBlerd) August 27, 2020

This person Terry Crews is the exact definition of self hate. He HATE his flesh so much. I’m sure he cringe every morning getting up and seeing that black skin in the mirror. We not so bad Terry. He’d see it if he could stop dancing for them ppl for a sec. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 27, 2020

Terry Crews is literally talking about strip clubs. Hurricanes, fire tornadoes, COVID, trump, police brutality, Employment fears …. and he's taking about Magic City pic.twitter.com/J6ToHOf2lb — Ricky (Arrest Breonna Taylor's murderers) Tyree ? (@_RickyTyree) August 27, 2020

Terry Crews every other week pic.twitter.com/VX1TYdtmp1 — ash? (@ashbianism) August 27, 2020

Terry Crews: * Does anything * Me: pic.twitter.com/VnKFnQxmOz — Plata o Plomo? (@AKSoGreat) August 27, 2020

Caught Terry Crews working overtime at the coon Center trying to make the white man happy! pic.twitter.com/RGs5KQgdAg — Ben Dover (@Alexdish22) August 27, 2020

if i were terry crews i would simply shut the fuck up for the rest of my life — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) August 27, 2020

BLOCK TERRY CREWS — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) August 27, 2020

