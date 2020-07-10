7 SHARES Share Tweet

Is August Alsina OK? Because he just shaded the absolute FAWK out of Keke Palmer after she responded to a fan’s question about their relationship status.

As we’re sure you’re aware by now, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith finally sat down on Red Table Talk and addressed August’s recent claim that he and Jada were in a romantic relationship with Will’s blessing.

See what had happened was … Jada said she and August became very close friends just as she and Will started having issues within their marriage.

After Jada and Will separated, she and August hooked up and their relationship turned romantic. Jada and Will both said that her friendship with August was, at first, all about August’s health and trying to help him heal.

“Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely,” Jada said. “I was in a lot of pain, I was broken and in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself. And luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner.”

“I just wanted to feel good … It had been so long since I felt good,” Jada added, saying that it was also a “joy to help heal somebody,” referring to August.

While August has yet to speak out about Jada and Will’s RTT interview, he did respond to what he felt was a slight towards him from another female friend of his … Keke Palmer.

The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn’t need to know your business, that’s not fake it’s honoring one’s privacy. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 10, 2020

Protect your partner.

Protect your privacy.

Protect your peace. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 10, 2020

In response to a series of tweets Keke posted seemingly about August’s “entanglement” with Jada (above), a fan shared a throwback photo of Keke riding in a car with August, which Keke had posted herself on Instagram (and eventually deleted) back in 2015 and hit her with the “This you?”

“Yes girl,” Keke responded. “August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing.”

Well, apparently, August felt some type of way about Keke’s response, so he clapped back with this:

“U absolutely right. I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur ‘friends’ r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d about who i date & BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability.”

U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. ?You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that.Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability. https://t.co/8JATP8RVlA — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020

He continued: “Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!”

Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today)

& you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/.

Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me! — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020

Then he added: “If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!”

If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids.

It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart.

Anyway, NEXT!! — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020

Now, folks are saying that August is hurt and needs to direct his anger towards Jada:

now August…we know you're hurting about Jada but pls don't do this you're embarrassing yourself sweetie. delete this. pic.twitter.com/3txpkROGRP — skinny squirrel (@thechynnabee) July 11, 2020

Keke never said anything malicious about him, her tweet was directed to the person she was quoting…he’s just have a moment cause Jada dismissed their relationship — BeyBeywitdahips? (@thiccyoncee) July 11, 2020

No forreal, like this is a reaaaachhhhhhh — Catch me if u can ????? (@boddgyallbrii) July 10, 2020

He got the audacity to tell her SHE got “CURVED” what in the entanglement — “she said, what she said” (@5HarmonizerInc) July 11, 2020

He a whole weirdo for this.. he need to be directing that energy at who he really mad at…Jada — Stream Invasion of Privacy (@BardiSims) July 10, 2020

Whew, chile … the entanglement!

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.