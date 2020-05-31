14 SHARES Share Tweet

A Dallas man caught the beatdown of a lifetime after he was seen on camera chasing people with a sword amid protests in the city.

According to social media reports, the unidentified man “attempted to defend a shop with a large sword” before looters “beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium-sized rocks.”

One video clip shows the violent beatdown, which left the man bloodied on the ground, but it also shows the man actually chasing after protesters with a sword. The footage has more than half a million views.

the full video of the man who was attacked in downtown dallas. he literally ran after them WITH A SWORD. please share the full video and not just the clip where they attacked him

pic.twitter.com/5fZPLKd8er — cami (@oracularrevenge) May 31, 2020

In a report from TMZ, the man was referred to as a “small business owner” who “dared to defend his store.”

Someone called an ambulance for the man and he was taken to the hospital, where he’s currently in stable condition, TMZ reported.

Dallas was one of many cities across the United States where violent protests erupted amid rising tension with police following the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who was killed by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes while arresting him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill.