We previously reported that on Tuesday evening (May 26), protesters had located the home of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer directly responsible for the death of George Floyd, who passed away because Chauvin was kneeling on his neck while arresting him for a suspected “forgery in progress.”

Now, photos and video footage have surfaced showing what appears to be hundreds of Oakdale police officers guarding Chauvin’s suburban home.

“Look how many f***ing people are defending this killer’s house!” a woman could be heard saying as she walks down the street scanning what looks like an endless row of police officers standing guard in front of the property at nighttime.

It isn’t clear when the video above was filmed, however, the Oakdale Police Department released a statement Tuesday after they say they responded to the area of the 7500 block of 17th North Street in response to reports of a disturbance in the area.

“The disturbances were related to the belief an officer involved in the Minneapolis critical incident may reside in the neighborhood,” police said in the news release.

Protesters confront police outside the home of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Oakdale on Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020. In a widely circulated video, Chauvin can be seen pressing his knee against the neck of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who lost consciousness Monday during the incident and later died. Chauvin and three other Minneapolis police officers were fired Tuesday. The demonstrators outside Chauvin’s house Wednesday called for his arrest and prosecution in Floyd’s death. (Nick Woltman / Pioneer Press)
Protesters kneel before a line of police in Oakdale, Minn., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during a demonstration outside the suburban home of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, one of four Minneapolis police officers fired after a black man, George Floyd, died in police custody on May 25. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)

Police said the protests continued throughout Tuesday afternoon, into the evening and then spilled over into Wednesday.

The department noted that the protests were mostly peaceful, however, they maintained a presence in the area and put up road barricades for the safety of the neighborhood’s residents.

The Washington County Mobile Field Force was eventually deployed to disperse a large gathering in the neighborhood Tuesday, police said.

“Oakdale Police Department empathizes with a hurting community and recognizes the ability of its citizens to peacefully protest in public spaces in an orderly, civil and lawful manner,” the police department said in a statement.

Protests continue to grow in Minneapolis and surrounding areas with buildings being burned and big-box retail stores being looted as people call for the officers involved with Floyd’s death to be arrested and criminally charged because simply firing them is not enough.

