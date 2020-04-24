40 SHARES Share Tweet

The 2020 NFL draft was broadcast remotely Thursday (Apr. 23).

While there were many heartwarming moments between prospects and their families, Isaiah Wilson’s mom apparently had a different agenda.

The offensive tackle from Georgia was the 29th overall pick and selected by the Tennessee Titans.

He was visibly emotional when ESPN went live to his Brooklyn home and his girlfriend attempted to console him … until Mama Wilson entered the frame.

In a viral moment, Mama Wilson is seen forcibly removing the girlfriend from her son’s lap and out of the way.

When mama says move you better move! pic.twitter.com/c8gH7XAM1S — MICHAEL LARK (@themichaellark) April 24, 2020

Though only the ESPN commentators and music were audible during the moment, we can only imagine what the mom was saying.