While Americans are having trouble finding toilet paper in retail stores, police in North Carolina came across nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products inside a stolen 18-wheeler truck on Wednesday (Mar. 18).

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Deputies first spotted the truck driving on Interstate 40 in Whitsett, N.C. just outside of Greensboro.

Police said after they followed the truck to a warehouse/dock facility not far from the interstate and pulled it over, they discovered that it had been reported stolen and was being used to transport nearly 18,000 pounds of household paper products.

Captain Daryl Loftis told the Associated Press the cargo included a mixture of paper towels, toilet paper, and other commercial products, describing it as “legitimate cargo going to a legitimate place.”

This comes as stores all over the country are low or out of toilet paper because Americans have been stocking up as the nation deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Police said because the shipment was lawful, no arrests have been made, however, the driver is a suspect in the trailer’s theft. The trailer was headed to a business in Greensboro, but Capt. Loftis said he didn’t know the name of the business and deputies helped get the truck to its intended destination.

Police said they aren’t releasing the truck driver’s name due to the topic of toilet paper being “fairly sensitive right now.”