Right now the Sony Playstation 5 is the hottest commodity on the market, especially with Christmas being right around the corner.

Everyone wants one and is literally willing to sell their souls to get their hands on the popular gaming console.

Things have gotten so bad that people are reportedly getting into fights at Walmart over the PS5.

Footage of two women brawling in the entertainment section of the Walmart on North Tryon St. in Charlotte, North Carolina (called the “hoodest” Walmart in the country)—allegedly after one of the women purchased the last PS5 in the store—is going viral on social media.

As the fight went on, customers recorded the incident showing one of the women getting beaten down and stomped in the face until she went unconscious.

We’re not sure which woman purchased the last PS5, but either way, somebody caught the fade over it.

And the saddest part about the whole thing is that it all happened in front of the daughter of the woman who was knocked out.

The woman who lost the fight was able to get up and leave the store on her own, but, according to social media reports, she later went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

Watch the footage below from two separate angles:

We understand PS5 is dope and everybody wants one … but beating the living hell out of people over it just ain’t the way to go about it.

