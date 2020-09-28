15 SHARES Share Tweet

Will Smith may be on the way to ending his marriage with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Ever since August Alsina revealed his deep love for and relationship with Jada and their whole entanglement went viral on the Internet, members of Will’s camp say that he has been distancing his self from Jada.

The sources also say Will is ready to divorce his wife Jada and move on with his life.

Evidence supporting these allegations are said to be backed up by the fact Will hasn’t talked about or posted Jada in months on social media.

Will also didn’t wish Jada Happy Birthday on September 18th when she turned 49.

He however did give birthday wishes to his “Fresh Prince” costar Alfonso Ribeiro a week ago.

Looks like there is trouble in paradise and August Alsina has his name written all over it.

