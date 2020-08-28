35 SHARES Share Tweet

Chadwick Boseman, the actor best known for starring in “Black Panther,” has died at 43 years old following a 4-year battle with colon cancer.

Chadwick recently sparked concern after he appeared very thin in videos shared via social media. Fans’ concerns with his health at the time now appear to be warranted, as it has now been confirmed that he was battling a terminal illness.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman,” his family said in a statement. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

The statement continued saying “it was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Though the “Black Panther” is Boseman’s most iconic film role, he also portrayed Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall on the big screen.

More via TMZ:

Chadwick recently sparked concern after he appeared very thin in videos shared via social media. Fans’ concerns with his health at the time now appear to be warranted, as it has now been confirmed that he was battling a terminal illness.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman,” his family said in a statement. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

The statement continued saying “it was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

The impact he had on Hollywood, while too short, was phenomenal. He hosted ‘SNL’ in a very memorable episode, and was slated to star in ‘Black Panther 2’ which was meant to be released in 2022.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts and more stories like this by subscribing to our mailing list.