Lil Baby is NOT here for Walmart appearing to sell jewelry inspired by him via their online marketplace.

Images from Walmart.com surfaced Monday (Jun. 22) showing various chains described as: “Hip Hop Celebrity Style Fashion Silver Plated LIL BABY 4PF Pendant with Silver Tone Plated 16″ Cuban Chain” or “Mens Baguette Icy 4PF Pockets Full Rapper Custom Pendant Hip Hop.”

Walmart selling 4PF chains. Omg pic.twitter.com/sRC9dJTFwm — Vanice (@VaniceAlexander) June 22, 2020

The chain is a pretty good replica of the 4PF chains Lil Baby and his associates wear. 4PF stands for “4 Pockets Full,” and is the label Lil Baby is signed to, along with Quality Control Music and Motown/Capitol Records.

Needless to say … Lil Baby does NOT approve of Walmart (and whoever is selling these chains via their online marketplace) profiting from his likeness, and he took to Twitter to share his disapproval of the situation, writing: “Walmart got me fucced up.”

Walmart got me fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) June 22, 2020

It isn’t clear whether or not Lil Baby plans to take any legal action against Walmart.