Is Donald Trump OK? It sure doesn’t look like it.

Worries concerning the President’s physical and mental health arose earlier today after video showed him struggling while walking down a ramp after his speech to U.S. Military graduates at West Point Academy.

As one Twitter user put it: “He minces down the ramp taking tiny baby steps and staring at his shoes, then pulls up big at the end, and blusters through the last step like he’s Patton surveying a battlefield full of knocked out panzers.”

Another put it a bit more bluntly: “They can’t hide this much more. He is deteriorating rapidly!”

In another revealing moment, Trump could be seen struggling to lift a glass of water.

One video clip showed him attempting to lift the glass with his right hand, but after experiencing a big of trouble while guiding it up to his lips, he was forced to use his left hand to steady the glass and tilt it into his mouth.

Watch below:

The incidents drew a massive response on social media, so much so that the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell instantly became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter.

Jokes aside … Trump’s health is a topic of extreme interest as his every move is being closely watched, especially now with the U.S. Presidential Election being less than six months away.

Trump critics and even some health professionals believe his recent “tics” are signs of what could be serious medical problems.

“This is a persistent neurological sign that, combined with others, would be concerning enough to require a brain scan,” Dr. Bandy Lee, who is a Yale psychiatrist, wrote on Twitter.

This marks the second time in the past couple of weeks that Trump has drawn attention to what appears to be his failing health at a public event.

He seemed to have trouble standing still during a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, and some observers noted that he struggled to lift a wreath with his right arm … the same arm he had trouble using to lift a glass of water during his West Point speech.

Meanwhile, Trump—who will celebrate his 74th birthday on Sunday (Jun. 14)—insists he’s in perfect health and the White House released an annual physical earlier this month that claimed he’s in good shape for his age.

It’s also worth pointing out that Trump appeared to be in much better health five years ago when he was launched his presidential campaign compared to now.

Just take a look at this eye-opening video clip:

