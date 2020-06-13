15 SHARES Share Tweet

Is Donald Trump OK? It sure doesn’t look like it.

Worries concerning the President’s physical and mental health arose earlier today after video showed him struggling while walking down a ramp after his speech to U.S. Military graduates at West Point Academy.

As one Twitter user put it: “He minces down the ramp taking tiny baby steps and staring at his shoes, then pulls up big at the end, and blusters through the last step like he’s Patton surveying a battlefield full of knocked out panzers.”

Another put it a bit more bluntly: “They can’t hide this much more. He is deteriorating rapidly!”

In another revealing moment, Trump could be seen struggling to lift a glass of water.

One video clip showed him attempting to lift the glass with his right hand, but after experiencing a big of trouble while guiding it up to his lips, he was forced to use his left hand to steady the glass and tilt it into his mouth.

Watch below:

The incidents drew a massive response on social media, so much so that the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell instantly became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter.

Nothing would make @realDonaldTrump angrier, and feel more desperate, than if #TrumpIsNotWell began trending. So please, don’t retweet. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 13, 2020

We prefer a President who drinks with one hand. #trumpisnotwell pic.twitter.com/0TaLNjKeHr — Bros4America (@Bros4America) June 14, 2020

The latest "trending" news: The hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell has begun trending. We think it's a simpler, more concise hashtag than #TrumpNeedsTwoHandsToDrinkASipOfWater or #TrumpCanBarelyWalk, so stay with #TrumpIsNotWell – at least for now. This has been the latest "trending" news. — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) June 14, 2020

#TrumpIsNotWell OR is his bone spurs kicking back in thinking that he might get drafted again? pic.twitter.com/lAC374erSf — David Shearer (@David_Shearer10) June 14, 2020

I'm guessing that speculations about dementia, stroke and Walter Reed Hospital weren't what the White House had in mind for publicity from today's West Point appearance. #TrumpIsNotWell <—- Been obvious for a while now. Like, a few years now. — David Bates (@DavidBWriter) June 14, 2020

Donald Trump has a drinking problem. #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/s19zkuym5d — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) June 14, 2020

You know who DOESN'T have to go to Walter Reed because they can walk without shuffling and drink with one hand?

THIS GUY!!!!?#trumpisnotwell #Parkinson pic.twitter.com/NWOn26eZjb — Covfefe "Shecky" Jones- King Of Shade? FBR ?? (@King_Of_Shade) June 14, 2020

Surely his family members know that #trumpisnotwell, but as long as they can leverage their relationship for access to money and power, they’ll ride that stumbling horse straight to the glue factory. pic.twitter.com/5SjKkfn7by — cassandracarolina (@cassandra17lina) June 14, 2020

It would be a shame if trump saw #trumpisnotwell I wouldn’t want him upset or anything pic.twitter.com/tu8avrFjZS — Maddy.ss (@Maddyss3) June 14, 2020

Many people are saying #trumpisnotwell but the grown-up glass they gave me at West Point was much too big for my tiny hands! pic.twitter.com/WgyDV32Qy9 — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) June 14, 2020

Your choices right now for President is a man who can drink out of a glass using one hand, and walk down steps unassisted OR the giant man child that holds his glass like a sippy cup & needs to be escorted down a ramp, like a 3 year old #trumpisnotwell pic.twitter.com/VexO9bFdRd — The Trump Countdown (@agirldanni) June 14, 2020

I am voting for the guy who is able to hold a glass with one hand.#trumpisnotwell https://t.co/QwrJVKH8ET — Jenifer (@jenifer__5) June 13, 2020

Jokes aside … Trump’s health is a topic of extreme interest as his every move is being closely watched, especially now with the U.S. Presidential Election being less than six months away.

Trump critics and even some health professionals believe his recent “tics” are signs of what could be serious medical problems.

“This is a persistent neurological sign that, combined with others, would be concerning enough to require a brain scan,” Dr. Bandy Lee, who is a Yale psychiatrist, wrote on Twitter.

This marks the second time in the past couple of weeks that Trump has drawn attention to what appears to be his failing health at a public event.

He seemed to have trouble standing still during a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, and some observers noted that he struggled to lift a wreath with his right arm … the same arm he had trouble using to lift a glass of water during his West Point speech.

Trump seemed to have significant trouble balancing as he approached the wreath today at Arlington Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/p6DHKC5Uqd — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump—who will celebrate his 74th birthday on Sunday (Jun. 14)—insists he’s in perfect health and the White House released an annual physical earlier this month that claimed he’s in good shape for his age.

It’s also worth pointing out that Trump appeared to be in much better health five years ago when he was launched his presidential campaign compared to now.

Just take a look at this eye-opening video clip: