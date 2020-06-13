In honor of Pride Month, Nickelodeon has announced that Spongebob Squarepants is gay.

The children’s TV network made the big reveal Saturday morning (Jun. 13) in a tweet celebrating Pride Month, writing: “Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month.”

The tweet featured images of three Nick characters: Spongebob, Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger and Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra.

Though the tweet doesn’t actually say any of the characters are gay, it insinuates it with the colorful backgrounds/imagery.

The news of Spongebob being gay honestly shouldn’t be that surprising to anyone who’s the show over the years.

As for the other two Nick characters, it’s been known for a while that Korr is gay/bisexual because it was actually revealed on the show and later written into the script. Also, the actor who plays Schwoz is a transgender man in real life who transitioned decades ago.

Spongebob’s “coming out,” however, is making the most noise on social media.

For what it’s worth, Spongebob’s creator, Stephen Hillenberg, said back in the early 2000s that Spongebob wasn’t “gay,” but actually asexual … meaning he has no sexual desires or preference for any sex/gender.

But as many people on Twitter are pointing out, being asexual does make him technically “Queer,” which represents the Q in LGBTQ+.

In fact, a longer version of the famous acronym is “LGBTQIA,” which stands for “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersexual, Asexual.”

