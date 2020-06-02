The cause of death of Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has been revealed.

Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, were both found dead in their Las Vegas condo on May 13th.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office found that both Boyce and Adepoju died of overdoses of fentanyl and cocaine. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

A source previously told E! News how Boyce and Adepoju’s bodies were found.

“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in L.A. His cousin went to check on him and found them.”

Eerily, Boyce had predicted a short life due to previous life choices and circumstances.

“At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old,” he wrote in December celebrating his 30th birthday.

“Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!”

Boyce was best known for appearing in the first Twilight film as Tyler Crowley.

He leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter named Alaya. Adepoju also had a young son named Egypt.