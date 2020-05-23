11 SHARES Share Tweet

Princess Love is certainly not letting quarantine stop her legal moves.

Shortly after filing for divorce from Ray J, Love has now submitted documents requesting full custody of the couple’s daughter Melody, 2, and son Epik, 4 months.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Love wants full physical and legal custody of the children with Ray having visitation rights.

She also wants the court to require Ray to pay child support while also ordering that she does not have to financially support Ray in any way.

The documents also state that the estranged couple will determine the split of their marital assets at a later date.

As to the legal custody portion, it typically pertains to the medical and education decisions of children.

The Blast speculates that Love doesn’t want Ray to have any say in major decisions regarding their kids, which could point to marriage rift between the two co-parents.

However, in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Ray says that he and Love have been “spending more time together” since their divorce announcement.

“We’ve been able to spend a little more time together because of the kids,” he said.

“While we’re figuring everything out, we’ve just got to be the best parents in the world and just make sure we’re there for the kids. “She’s been a great mom and I can’t even match that because of the hard work she puts in every day, but I’m definitely there a whole lot more now and taking it one day at a time.”

Love filed for divorce earlier this month. The couple’s marriage has been on extremely thin ice since last year when Love accused Ray of leaving the family “stranded” in a Las Vegas hotel.

Ray has publicly and privately apologized for the situations and seems to be hoping for reconciliation.

“Patience, time, love, it heals all,” he told Us.

Ray has not filed a legal response to Love’s divorce filing. The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood stars tied the knot in 2017.