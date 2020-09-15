Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from Offset just days before the couple is set to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

Hollywood Unlocked, who broke the story, confirmed with the Fulton County superior court that a divorce petition has been filed by Belcalis Almánzar (Cardi’s real name) to dissolve her marriage between her and her husband, Kiari Cephus (aka Offset).

More (via HU) below:

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has undoubtedly been tumultuous. They secretly got married in 2018, but then dealt with numerous cheating allegations. In April of that year, Cardi confirmed they were expecting a baby and that had got married. They later welcome daughter Kulture. Cardi B previously announced her decision to divorce her husband, but Offset jumped into action to right his wrongs and made a public apology at one of her biggest public festival performances at Rolling Loud. If you recall, Offset took over the stage with a big presentation of flowers and cake that read, “TAKE ME BACK CARDI.” The rapper said at the time, “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too.” The pair later reconciled, but clearly there issues were never fully resolved as Cardi is ready to move on. As of now, Cardi nor Offset have publicly addressed the filing.

Cardi seemingly hinted at the divorce a few days ago when she posted a message on her Instagram stories that read: “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time … It’s time.”

Cardi and Offset married on September 20th, 2017 in a secret wedding ceremony.

