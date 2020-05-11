Welp, it looks like Future now has SEVEN “official” baby mamas … because a DNA test has confirmed that he IS the father of Eliza Reign’s 1-year-old daughter Reign Wilburn, also bringing his total number of confirmed children to seven.

According to The Shade Room (via On Site), the DNA tests were announced during a court appearance Monday (May 11).

After going back and forth in the courts for months, a judge finally ordered Future to take a DNA test back in February, and after dragging his feet for two months, the fertile rapper FINALLY took the test, and the results came back with 99.99999% accuracy that Future is the baby’s daddy.

As was previously reported, Eliza sued Future for paternity, child support and custody last year on claims that he was the father of her then-infant daughter. She believed he should pay $53,000 in child support based on his income.

Future responded to the lawsuit by pleading for an injunction.

While he admitted to having a sexual relationship with Eliza between 2016 and 2018, he claimed she started harassing him after she found out she was pregnant with his child.

He went on to file a separate lawsuit accusing Eliza of defamation for speaking publicly about their sex life, his genitalia and other personal matters, which he said was distressing and damaging to his reputation, however, a judge dismissed his claims in court.

Baby Reign just celebrated her 1st birthday last month.

Future responded to the news of him officially fathering a seventh child with his seventh baby mama with a series of cryptic posts on Twitter.

Keep it pushing — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Teach these hoes how to keep they business off the internet.. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

U run to the internet. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Over the weekend, Future wished six of his other baby mamas, including singer Ciara, a Happy Mother’s Day on Twitter, though he failed to mention Eliza.

Another woman he left out of the Mother’s Day wishes was Cindy Parker, who sued him for paternity, child support and custody last year.

Cindy and Eliza, at one point, joined forces to have their kids take DNA tests and posted the results showing that the tots had a 99.9% probability of being half siblings.

Earlier this year, however, Cindy quietly dismissed her paternity lawsuit, likely due to a settlement being reached between parties outside of court.