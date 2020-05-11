Rapper and professional baby maker Future took to Twitter Sunday night (May 10) to individually wish all six of his confirmed baby mamas a Happy Mother’s Day, including his ex-fiancée Ciara.

Noticeably absent from Future’s Happy Mother’s Day wishes were his new alleged baby mamas—Eliza Reign (Reign Wilburn’s mom), Cindy Parker (mom to Legend Wilburn) and a ninth one whose name is unknown.

For what it’s worth, Future has repeatedly denied Eliza’s paternity claim, and Parker dropped her suit in 2020.

 

MORE STORIES LIKE THISMORE FROM AUTHOR