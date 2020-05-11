9 SHARES Share Tweet

Rapper and professional baby maker Future took to Twitter Sunday night (May 10) to individually wish all six of his confirmed baby mamas a Happy Mother’s Day, including his ex-fiancée Ciara.

Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,Thank u — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt,your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business..Happy Mother’s Day — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

My son Kash mother…real one. Cut frm a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day baby k — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Joie thank u for being an incredible mom…u holding it down! Real one,stay solid HAPPY MOTHERS DAY — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Paris ?? your mom deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami ? — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Noticeably absent from Future’s Happy Mother’s Day wishes were his new alleged baby mamas—Eliza Reign (Reign Wilburn’s mom), Cindy Parker (mom to Legend Wilburn) and a ninth one whose name is unknown.

For what it’s worth, Future has repeatedly denied Eliza’s paternity claim, and Parker dropped her suit in 2020.