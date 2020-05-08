9 SHARES Share Tweet

Nicki Minaj is bout to a mama! Or so we think.

Though it has not been confirmed, many of the Barbz believe their fave is pregnant after she strongly hinted that she is with child during a Q&A session on Twitter.

Minaj hosted the session with her fans on Thursday (May 7).

And when discussing what she’s been cooking while in quarantine, the rapper revealed that she’s been having cravings for red meat and extra jalapenos.

Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn’t come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow. https://t.co/8QuYvSanMz — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

Following up on the “cravings,” someone asked if Minaj also happened to be experiencing morning sickness.

Minaj shared that she hadn’t been throwing up, but had nausea and was using the bathroom a lot.

Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo https://t.co/NLxdgw01fD — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

All the hints led to a fan asking when will we get to see the baby bump. “In a couple of months,” Minaj teased again. “The world ain’t ready yet.”

Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet ???? https://t.co/E5bf12pAek — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

Minaj married childhood friend Kenneth Petty last year and has long expressed her desire to have children.

“I do not want to work all my life and never experience the joys of a family,” she told Vogue Italia in 2014.

She elaborated on her domestic plans in 2015 Cosmopolitan interview:

“Ten years from now, I will have two children, unless my husband wants three. I will be into my fitness a lot more, I will stop yo-yo dieting, and I’ll be a housewife with careers that I can run from home. “I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be mommy. Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator.”

Again, nothing has been confirmed.

Plus, this is far from the first time Minaj has teased us with pregnancy innuendos.

Last fall, she stated that she was retiring to start a family and most recently she jokingly claimed that she was pregnant during one of her Queen Radio broadcasts.

“They really gon’ believe me—my manager’s face! He was about to die!” she laughed off the statement.