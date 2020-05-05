10 SHARES Share Tweet

Coronavirus’ latest victim … the meats!!!

Wendy’s customers are asking “Where’s the beef?” after several locations across the U.S. have pulled burgers from their menus due to the meat shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wendy’s customers took to Twitter this week to call the restaurant out because they were told they were unable to order their “fresh-never-frozen” burgers, and used the chain’s famous “Where’s the beef?” catchphrase from their 1980’s marketing campaign that poked fun at small burgers sold by other fast-food restaurants.

Went to Wendy’s in Ft Scott Kansas and they were totally out of beef. I couldn’t help but say…”Where’s the beef”? pic.twitter.com/buCiCREFBm — SuzyQ ???? (@ross_susanross7) May 4, 2020

Anyone remember the tv commercial with the little elderly lady saying “Where’s the beef!!” Well, hate to say it but, it’s not at Wendy’s… pic.twitter.com/1or9UH2aK3 — Bob Morman (@OhioFarmer99) May 5, 2020

The problem is that meat suppliers are struggling to keep up with current meat demands because many of them have been forced to temporarily close their factories because workers are falling ill from COVID-19.

A CDC report from Friday said more than 4,900 workers at meat and poultry processing facilities have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 20 who died from the disease.

According to CNN Business, citing an analysis of online menus at every Wendy’s location by financial firm Stephens, around 1,000 of their 5,500 restaurants in the U.S. (or nearly one in five locations) are out of beef.

Wendy’s has been particularly hit by the shortage due to their reliance on fresh beef compared with its competitors, who use frozen patties to feed their customers.

“As you’ve likely heard, beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenge,” Wendy’s said in a statement. “Because of this, some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment.

“We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week. We’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely.”

So, for now, customers are only able to purchase chicken products, french fries, baked potatoes and Frosty’s, which isn’t the absolute worst, but still … for Wendy’s, it’s gotta suck to not be able to give your customers the one thing you’re actually famous for.

Wendy’s isn’t the only company that has been impacted by the dwindling meat supply either.

Grocery stores like Costco, for instance, have announced that they are limiting customers’ meat purchases to stop hoarders from buying up all the inventory.

However, McDonald’s USA and Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, said they aren’t expecting any shortages at this time.