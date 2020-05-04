45 SHARES Share Tweet

A Kentucky woman with not a lot of common sense was seen on video shopping with a huge hole cut in the middle of her protective mask, which she claimed made it “easier to breathe.”

Joe Samaan, a gas station clerk at S J Food Mart in Lexington, saw the woman entering the shop with a ripped mask and immediately pulled his phone out to record the unbelievable sight.

“Where did you get that mask from?” Samaan asked the woman as she approached the counter to pay for her gas.

“Well, since we have to wear them and it makes it hard to breathe, this makes it a lot easier to breathe,” she replied.

Shocked, the clerk responded: “Cutting it?” Then he joked: “Yeah, I’ll do that too, thanks for the advice.”

The woman then leaves the store after telling Samaan to “have a good day.”

The clip was originally posted on TikTok over the weekend under the title “Karen Mask” and has already been viewed more than 4 million times with more than 800K likes and over 9,000 comments.

The CDC advises that masks should completely cover the mouth and the nose “to protect other people in case you are infected.” And this woman’s mask totally defeats the purpose of wearing one.

As of Monday, Kentucky had over 5,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 253 deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear said.