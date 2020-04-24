8 SHARES Share Tweet

After receiving her $1,200 stimulus check to help with financial obligations during the COVID-19 pandemic, an Indiana woman says that four men she knew broke into her home and held her captive for hours in an attempt to steal the money.

According to reports, the unnamed woman says that she was woken up around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday (Apr 19) when the four men, all of whom she knew, broke into her home.

One of the men had a gun on him, and another took her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

Paul Blankenship, Phillip Guzman, Jacob Baughman, and Christopher Henderson proceeded to hold the woman captive for over four hours before finally leaving.

The woman told police that when they left, they told her not to go anywhere because they would be back, the police statement read.

However, once they were gone, she quickly got into her car and fled to a nearby police station where she alerted authorities.

Since she was aware of who the four perpetrators were, police were able to find the men and place them under arrest.

Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson told reporters that all four men are being held at the local jail on a $75,000 bond.

All four men now face charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, burglary of a dwelling, and residential break and enter.