YG is the latest celebrity to suggest that there’s a link between 5G wireless network towers and the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to the California rapper, government officials all over the world are telling all of us to stay inside so that we are oblivious to the construction of 5G wireless towers … and not because they want us to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

YG took to his Instagram stories Saturday (Apr. 4) with his wild conspiracy theory, writing: “They telling us stay in the house kuz they don’t want us to see all them new 5G towers they putting up… – stay woke.”

YG’s sentiments echo those of Keri Hilson, who last month shared a series of now-deleted tweets saying that global coronavirus pandemic was caused by radiation from 5G wireless towers.

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS…what we’re going thru is the [effects] of radiation,” Hilson proclaimed on Twitter. “5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead.”

She added: “And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus.”

Though scientists have debunked these theories, YG and Keri Hilson are far from the only people who believe in the link between coronavirus and 5G towers.

In fact, UK citizens have gone to extreme measures to “fight” 5G networks in the wake of the theory, forcing the region’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to post a message on Twitter saying that there’s absolutely zero evidence proving that the spread of coronavirus is caused by 5G networks after phone towers in Birmingham, Liverpool and Melling were set on fire.