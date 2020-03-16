Keri Hilson is here to save us from the coronavirus. At least that what she thinks she’s doing; but really, she’s just looking like a conspiracy theorist.
After watching a few YouTube clips and reading a few fringe articles, the singer-songwriter believes the global coronavirus pandemic was caused by the radiation from 5G wireless network towers.
She provided “evidence” to support her theory in a series of social media posts on Sunday night (Mar. 15).
“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation,” Hilson proclaimed on Twitter. “5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead.”
People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation.
5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ
— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
More on last tweet… (READ IT)! pic.twitter.com/wX85CX2ItI
— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus. pic.twitter.com/er1lib7hrU
— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
Hilson then shared a video clip on Instagram linking 5G to COVID-19.
“I saw this vid on my friend @chakabars page this am & researched the entire day. Not sold? It’s a lot. I get it. That’s fine. But Google or Youtube affects of 5G, EMF exposure, electromagnetic frequency, & radio frequency radiation for yourself”
And in her lengthy caption, she found it eerie that China launched its first 5G towers around the same time as the first COVID-19 case.
She also postulated that the reason Africa hasn’t been largely affected by the pandemic is because the continent has few 5G towers.
“While we were wondering if the virus was resistant to melanin as Africa went untouched for quite a while, could it have been because Africa is not a 5G region (on the whole)?”
View this post on Instagram
5G was invented in…you guessed it—CHINA. It launched Nov 1, 2019 in 50 Chinese cities with btwn 86,000-130,000 5G base stations by the end of 2019. The 3 largest network operators worked together in a race to be FIRST…only 5 months after retrieving 5G licenses. Those vids we saw of people in China literally dropping dead out of nowhere?? Eerily close to the Nov launch. In a 2019 Netflix Documentary, Bill Gates himself warned of a global health pandemic that would originate in China. Researchers & organizations have done studies, made petitions, and issued warnings of the dangers of 5G over the past few years. A quick search will produce them. Residents of Australia have filed assault charges against phone companies—and WON. Lastly, while we were wondering if the virus was resistant to melanin as Africa went untouched for quite a while, could it have been because Africa is not a 5G region (on the whole)? If some African countries have launched pre-installed 5G network bases as of yet, there are certainly not as many as on other continents, by far. I saw this vid on my friend @chakabars page this am & researched the entire day. Not sold? It’s a lot. I get it. That’s fine. But Google or Youtube affects of 5G, EMF exposure, electromagnetic frequency, & radio frequency radiation for yourself… 👀 And to those like me who want to take any measures of protection against it—(although the towers are more dangerous)—you can protect your home & family by going to ur phone Settings to disable LTE under “Cellular Data Options,” which knocks your data speed down to 3 or 4G. Top right corner will show you which network ur on. Also, turn your phone on Airplane Mode or Power them off when not in use or while you sleep. And keep them away from your bodies as much as possible during the day. I’m not an expert on anything. This is a think piece. The post intrigued me & illustrates a possibility based on the facts above. And please watch in entirety before commenting. I’m sure we all got time today…😏🙇🏾♀️
Hilson gave her followers some tips o how to protect themselves from 5G radiation and COVID-19 by disabling LTE, setting their phone to airplane mode, keeping their phones away from their bodies, and even turning the phone off when not in use.
But after sharing all of her theories, Hilson added this caveat:
“I’m not an expert on anything. This is a think piece.”
And with that, she became a trending topic and Twitter clowned the singer for her coronavirus conspiracy theories.
