Keri Hilson is here to save us from the coronavirus. At least that what she thinks she’s doing; but really, she’s just looking like a conspiracy theorist.

After watching a few YouTube clips and reading a few fringe articles, the singer-songwriter believes the global coronavirus pandemic was caused by the radiation from 5G wireless network towers.

She provided “evidence” to support her theory in a series of social media posts on Sunday night (Mar. 15).

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation,” Hilson proclaimed on Twitter. “5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead.”

People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

More on last tweet… (READ IT)! pic.twitter.com/wX85CX2ItI — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus. pic.twitter.com/er1lib7hrU — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

Hilson then shared a video clip on Instagram linking 5G to COVID-19.

“I saw this vid on my friend @chakabars page this am & researched the entire day. Not sold? It’s a lot. I get it. That’s fine. But Google or Youtube affects of 5G, EMF exposure, electromagnetic frequency, & radio frequency radiation for yourself”

And in her lengthy caption, she found it eerie that China launched its first 5G towers around the same time as the first COVID-19 case.

She also postulated that the reason Africa hasn’t been largely affected by the pandemic is because the continent has few 5G towers.

“While we were wondering if the virus was resistant to melanin as Africa went untouched for quite a while, could it have been because Africa is not a 5G region (on the whole)?”

Hilson gave her followers some tips o how to protect themselves from 5G radiation and COVID-19 by disabling LTE, setting their phone to airplane mode, keeping their phones away from their bodies, and even turning the phone off when not in use.

But after sharing all of her theories, Hilson added this caveat:

“I’m not an expert on anything. This is a think piece.”

And with that, she became a trending topic and Twitter clowned the singer for her coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Keri Hilson being a 5G truther (?) is another curveball that could only exist in 2020 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 16, 2020

Keri Hilson tweeting the 5G-corona virus conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/tN5FrsI4P8 — ??? (@necknivv) March 16, 2020

Keri Hilson just made a fucking fool out of herself.. pic.twitter.com/PcGqpOzbgO — Montylicious???? (@MontanaMontanas) March 16, 2020

Keri Hilson girl be quiet before I get Beyonce pic.twitter.com/iu1MHa3D2o — Kali?? (@KallieM21) March 16, 2020

Keri Hilson after watching videos of Umar Johnson, Brother Polight and Tariq Nasheed pic.twitter.com/u7WoChdDgv — Ayabulela Potelwa (@AyabulelaPotel1) March 16, 2020