Playboi Carti was arrested on drug and gun-related charges Thursday (Apr. 2) in Georgia.

The rapper was driving his Lamborghini in Clayton County near Atlanta when he was pulled over by police for an expired tag.

After searching the vehicle, deputies, deputies discovered 12 bags of marijuana, xanax, codeine, oxycodone, and three guns.

Carti and another man, Jaylon Tucker, were both arrested and taken to the Clayton County jail, the AJC reported.

Story developing. Check back for updates…