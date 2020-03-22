A South Carolina woman has gone missing and her friends and family want the public to help them find her as they desperately seek answers.

A woman who goes by the name Alicia La’Von on Facebook posted on Friday (Mar. 20) that her best friend, Brittany Davis, had gone missing on March 7th, 2020 while vacationing in Puerto Rico.

“You guys my friend is #MISSING & has been since 3/7/2020,” Alicia wrote along with a collage of photos, including a missing persons flyer. “We have been friends for over ten years and she is my rock thru so many hard times. When my mom died she came to her funeral and just followed behind me to make sure no one upset me and made things worse.

Alicia added of Brittany: “She is my calm lamb through tough times and my friend that will silently check those who hurt me behind my back. I think someone’s hurt her or is hurting her. Please repost this and make it #VIRAL.

“She was last seen in San Juan, she loved it there. My country Macon, GA girl living her best island life. Please you guys, Pray and repost. @ all the blogs and send them her picture. And if you see or know anything please call any of the numbers listed on this flyer.”

Alicia returned to Facebook with an update on Saturday (Mar. 21), saying that Brittany’s last confirmed location was her residence in Greenville, South Carolina … but she still hasn’t heard from her in weeks.

“She was last seen with this man, who could be in the Atlanta area,” she wrote, along with a photo of the guy, whose name is believed to be Michael, but he also is said to go by the name Sunshine.

If you have seen Brittany M. Davis or know of her whereabouts, you have been asked to contact the people listed on the flyer above.